This is the last week to see the Infinity Mirrors exhibit in NYC

Don’t miss out on another Instagrammable moment! The highly popular “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” art installation opened in Los Angeles earlier this fall, and soon after, similar but fresh renditions dubbed "Festival of Life" and "Infinity Nets" made their way to three different art galleries in NYC.

To no surprise, New Yorkers went nuts for them, and the lines to see the free exhibitions are still hours long—even a month and some change later. Spread across David Zwirner’s three galleries (two at Chelsea art galleries at 525 and 533 West 19th Street, and one on the Upper East Side at 34 East 69th Street), art lovers can go and see Kusama’s two new rooms including a selection of her paintings, sculptures and other works. (Read more about which collection is at each gallery here.)

The only downside is that this week is your last chance to see Kusama’s stunning masterpieces in-person. (For now, at least). The exhibitions close on Saturday, December 16, so act fast!

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​