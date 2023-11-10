Let's be honest: our obsession with coffee runs so deep that, when push comes to shove, we'll drink the magic potion any which way you prepare it for us—drip, French press, cold brew, Nespresso.

However, we all have our preferences. Some New Yorkers find the need to sip on a hot cup of java even during sweltering summer days, for example, while others will gladly hold on to an iced coffee while shoveling snow.

Betting company Betway has done some research on the matter, specifically looking at the most searched-for coffee drinks in each U.S. state by analyzing the average Google search volume for each locale from the past 12 months for terms relevant to coffee.

Turns out that, when looking at the country as a whole, most people are partial to iced coffee. Black coffee and cold brew follow in terms of national popularity.

Things are pretty different when zooming into the New York-specific data. In fact, according to the survey, most of us prefer lattes over anything else. Filtered coffee and cappuccini round up the top three ranking of New York-specific drinks.

Below, find the top 11 most-searched-for coffee drinks in New York:

1. Latte

2. Filtered coffee

3. Cappuccino

4. Black coffee

5. Cold brew

6. Espresso

7. Mocha

8. Americano

9. Cafe au lait

10. Caramel macchiato

11. Macchiato

