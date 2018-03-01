This LES bodega is actually an art installation

There you are, baked out of your mind, stumbling around Seward Park, thinking to yourself, ‘I could really use some churros right about now,’ when suddenly, you spot a bodega…in the middle of the park! No it's not your stoned imagination, but no it's not really a bodega either: It's an art installation by Lower East Side photographers, James & Karla Murray.

Via The Lo-Down, the piece is a group of nearly life size photos of four mom-and-pop storefronts joined together to form the front, sides and back of a rectangular structure. It's one of ten outdoor art projects being installed this summer in parks across the city as part of a two-year program underwritten by clothing retailer UNIQLO.

Each of the stores depicted has gone out of businesses and they represent just some of the local enterprises fallen prey to gentrification that the couple have documented in their elegiac 2008 book, Store Front: The Disappearing Face of New York.

Expect the "store" to pop up in June; just remember: No churros.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.