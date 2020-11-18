This luxury NYC hotel is offering live private showings of The Nutcracker

If you were looking for a way to blow your life’s savings on the ritziest holiday experience possible in NYC, this might be it.

Upper East Side luxury hotel The Mark Hotel just dropped a holiday spectacular weekend package which includes a private showing of The Nutcracker, a four-course feast prepared by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and a private ice rink on their terrace overlooking Central Park.

In a year where the city's theaters are forced to stay dark, the chance to see a private rendition of “Nutcracker” performed by professional dancers in your hotel suite feels like swankiest deal imaginable.

The two-night holiday package promises to encompass “all the things we love about a New York City Christmas,” according to a press release. The cost? $175,000 (yes, that many zeros) at a hotel that describes itself as "New York's most boldly lavish hotel.”

Those with the cash to burn on the “Penthouse Holiday Spectacular” get to stay in the hotel’s palatial 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom penthouse that once hosted Meghan Markle’s baby shower.

If that wasn't enough to seal the deal, included in the price is a personal portrait session shot by well-known fashion photographer Alexei Hay, who has previously photographed Angelina Jolie, Prince Harry and Uma Thurman. Guests can also expect a private hot chocolate stand by Laduree, a shopping spree at Bergdorf Goodman, a private viewing of an unreleased blockbuster movie and music by a Julliard-trained pianist.

This is the second consecutive year that The Mark is doing the jaw-dropping package, though it's slightly altered this year. If you can believe it, in 2019 it was priced at a staggering $250,000! You can book your lavish stay now through January 15 for the 2020 holiday season here.

If, like most New Yorkers, you’d rather save your pretty pennies and experience some free things to do this festive December, head to Dyker Heights, check out store window displays on Fifth Avenue or see the Rockefeller Center tree.

