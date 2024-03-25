New York
Continuum
Rendering: Courtesy of Continuum

This luxury wellness center is opening its first-ever NYC location in the West Village

Continuum is a new gym-like space powered by artificial intelligence.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Offering members “an intentionally exclusive community” with help from artificial intelligence, Continuum is a new, luxurious wellness center set to debut its flagship location in New York this May. 

The new club takes over 25,000 square feet of space inside the historical Archive Building at 676 Greenwich Street by Christopher Street and will be staffed by a team of folks who will actually use artificial intelligence to create a “well-rounded, individually tailored” experience for all guests. 

In addition to "traditional" gym offerings, members can enjoy massages, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Himalayan salt saunas, IV and cold plunge treatments.

Continuum
Rendering: Courtesy of Continuum
Continuum
Rendering: Courtesy of Continuum
Continuum
Rendering: Courtesy of Continuum

“Our club in Greenwich Village was meticulously curated to both house the leading technology and services in the wellness space, and to do so in a cohesive, intentional, luxury environment,” said Tom Wingert, a former marketing executive from Lululemon who now serves as the Chief Revenue Officer at Continuum, in a statement. “We’ve brought an extraordinary team of NYC-based artisans together to create a sanctuary in the heart of the city that celebrates the heritage of the neighborhood and deeply incorporates nature in a way that encourages serenity amidst busy city life. The space is truly one of one.”

Although details about the center's pricing model are still scant, the new destination sort of reminds us of the Ranch in the Hudson Valley, the ultra-bougie wellness retreat that just opened an hour north of NYC. The "menu" of activities on the sites differ, but we imagine that the same New Yorkers booking stays at the Ranch over long weekends will flock to Continuum to secure a membership come opening day. (Speaking of, you can add yourself to the waitlist right here).

As our collective obsession with all things immersive seems to (finally?) die down (digital event space Hall des Lumières announced a pause from its original immersive art business model just a few months ago), are New Yorkers turning their attention to high-end, expensive “gyms” that go beyond mere exercise spaces? It appears to be so.

So, say “hello” to luxury, artificially intelligence-backed wellness!

