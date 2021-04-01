This map tells you where to find the best blooms in Central Park

As the weather turns warmer, the cherry blossoms bloom and vaccine eligibility guidelines expand, New Yorkers are taking to the wide open air to check out spring's bounty—and the Central Park Conservancy is here to help. The body just created a map to help locals find the best blooms across all the 843 acres that make up the park.

In total, there are nine areas worth exploring. Here they are:

1. Conservatory Garden – East Side at 104th-106th Streets

2. North Meadow Butterfly Garden – Mid-Park at 103rd Street

3. Reservoir – Mid-Park at 86th-96th Streets

4. Shakespeare Garden – West Side at 79th Street

5. The Ramble – Mid-Park at 73rd-79th Streets

6. Cherry Hill – Mid-Park at 72nd Street

7. Pilgrim Hill – East Side at 73rd Street

8. Olmsted Flower Bed – Mid-Park at 66th Street

9. Dene Slope – East Side at 65th-67th Streets

A few specifics: at the North Meadow Butterfly Gardens, visitors should look out for the sorts of shrubs and flowers that act as host plants for a variety of butterfly species. Over the 36 acres that make up the Ramble, on the other hand, expect a ton of colorful native plants. And if it's the famous Yoshino cherry trees that you're after, head to Pilgrim Hill. If you decide to explore the latter area, make sure to then take the short walk to Cherry Hill to spot the cherry blossoms. You can check out the entire map right here.

If you want to learn more about the most popular flowers that take over Central Park each year—from azaleas to daffodils and wisterias—you can also browse through the official bloom and tree guide that the website released here. Spring is, indeed, upon us!

