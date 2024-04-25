This NYC airport hotel was just voted the best in North America

It is also considered the third best in the world.

New York is home to many "best" things—from the top restaurants to some of the most sought-after bars in the world. Now, we've got another accolade to add to our list: according to consultancy firm Skytrax, our very own TWA Hotel is the best airport hotel in all of North America, also landing at the number three spot on a global list ranking the destinations.

To come up with its list, the website reviewed guest surveys and ranked the hotels based on a variety of factors, including in-room amenities, overall experience, quality of facilities, reception service, access to and from the airport, leisure facilities, value for money and more.

The destination, formerly the TWA terminal at JFK Airport, famously re-opened as a renovated hotel, food-and-drink and convention destination in 2019. Since then, the 1960s-like decor inside and overall character of the space has consistently landed it on local must-see lists, and for good reason: it's really awesome to have a drink in the magnificent main hall and the Paris Café restaurant, the brainchild of world-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, always yields delicious fare.

Needless to say, TWA Hotel is the perfect staycation reservation.

Here is the top five list of best airport hotels in North America:

1. TWA Hotel—John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

2. Fairmont Vancouver Airport—Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver

3. Grand Hyatt—San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco

4. The Westin—San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco

5. The Westin Denver International Airport—Denver International Airport in Denver

And here is the top ten list of best airport hotels in the world:

1. Crowne Plaza—Changi Airport in Singapore

2. Hyatt Regency—Shenzhen Airport in China

3. TWA Hotel—John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

4. Hilton—Munich Airport in Germany

5. Fairmont Vancouver Airport—Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver

6. Grand Hyatt at SFO—San Francisco National Airport in San Francisco

7. Mövenpick Bahrain—Bahrain International Airport in Bahrain

8. Hilton—Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands

9. Pullman Hotel—Baiyun Airport Guangzhou in China

10. Sofitel—Lonton Heathrow in the UK