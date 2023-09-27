Tripadvisor just released its annual ranking of Best of the Best Restaurants, crowning top eateries from around the world within different categories and—surprise, surprise!—New York is the most prominent city in the survey, home to 13 top restaurants.

Considering the ranking spans six continents, 58 countries and 478 different destinations based on Tripadvisor reviews left on the platform from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023, this is a big deal.

The Best of the Best Restaurants survey, which you can read through in full right here, is divided into seven main categories: fine dining, date night, everyday eats, family-friendly, quick bites, hidden gems and vegetarian.

In the fine dining section, perhaps the most coveted portion of the project, our very own iconic French destination, Le Bernadin, takes the number 23 spot. What’s more, the Eric Ripert-helmed restaurant is actually the only one in the U.S. to appear on the global top 25 ranking.

When narrowing our scope to include only U.S.-based eateries, Club A Steakhouse lands at number 12, Daniel takes position number 14, Gramercy Tavern appears at number 18 and Brooklyn's The River Cafe is at number 23.

Although we didn’t make it into the date night and family-friendly categories at all (facts that we take as confirmation that finding love in New York is nearly impossible), we made it up in the hidden gems portion of the study.

In the U.S. ranking, midtown’s Katherine Meets Toni takes position number 6, followed by Piccola Cucina Osteria at number 7, modern Indian-Chinese fusion destination Spice Symphony at number 10, Giuliana's Ristorante in Staten Island at position 15 and Il Punto Ristorante at number 25.

Unsurprisingly, the celebrated Eleven Madison Park makes it to the national ranking of best vegetarian restaurants at number 7, followed by P.S. Kitchen in Hell's Kitchen at position 8.

We also proudly reign supreme in the quick bites section of the study because, after all, what are New Yorkers if not a herd of hungry folks looking for delicious fare to devour immediately at any point of the day? The iconic Bleecker Street Pizza tops the national list followed by fellow pizzeria Joe's Pizza at number 3 and the one and only Shake Shack (the Theater District address, to be precise) at number 7.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, there's not much more to say: we are officially home to the most delicious restaurants in the whole wide world. And if reading this has kick-started your appetite, feel free to peruse through our very own list of best restaurants in NYC for some potential lunch and dinner ideas.