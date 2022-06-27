New York City is quite a beauty and sometimes she's best seen from high up. While there are many observation decks to take it all in here in NYC, one, in particular, has won the hearts of tourists.

The Top of the Rock at 30 Rockefeller Center is apparently the no. 1 best viewpoint in the U.S. and the world, according to Remitly, a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families. The site analyzed over 1 million TripAdvisor reviews to find which view gets the most positive comments from visitors.

Remitly says the Top of the Rock's view was mentioned by reviewers over 42,500 times, which means it "takes the crown" in the U.S. and in the world.

"With panoramic views of the New York skyline, punctuated with iconic sights such as the Empire State Building, Central Park and even the Statue of Liberty, it's hard to argue its position at the top," Remitly states.

It's a hard act to follow, but The High Roller in Las Vegas is second in the U.S. with an unrivaled view for visitors from 550 feet over the center of the Las Vegas Strip, while the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the Seattle Center and Observation Deck, and the Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory also feature in the top 10.

Map: courtesy of Remitly

Remitly also found the best view in every single U.S. state, including Chapel of the Holy Cross overlooking the Coconino National Forest in Arizona, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., the Skydeck Chicago, as well as the Sandia Park Tramway and The Gateway Arch.

In the United Kingdom, the most loved viewpoints include the London Eye, Cloud 23 in Manchester and the British Airways i360 in Brighton, the tallest moving observation tower in Europe. Meanwhile, historical landmarks are revealed to often be the home of the best views in many cities, such as the Duomo di Milano in Milan, or Japan’s Osaka Castle, built in 1583.

Map: courtesy of Remitly

"Whether you’ve moved somewhere new or are just visiting somewhere for the first time, getting a good view of a place can be a great way to get a feel for the location and give a satisfying feeling that you’ve truly 'arrived,'" says Jago McKenzie, the principal business manager at Remitly.

Do you think Remitly is right about Top of the Rock? Where do you think the best view in the world is?