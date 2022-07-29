This NYC theater was just ranked one of the most beautiful in the world

We didn’t need a new study to confirm this but, Radio City Music Hall is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Well, duh!

A new survey by money.co.uk analyzed site data to figure out which cultural destinations folks find to be most beautiful around across the globe and, perhaps surprisingly, only two United States-based locations made the top 20 ranking: Radio City Music Hall in New York and Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

To come up with the order, the study looked at social media data from Instagram, specifically figuring out how many posts and posts per hashtag there are for each one of the 50 top theaters worldwide.

Photograph: Shutterstock

The Sydney Opera House in Australia topped the list, followed by the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Palais Garnier in Paris. After Radio City Music Hall, the Kabuki-za in Tokyo rounds out the top five.

The website also looked at the most expensive iconic theaters in the world and—surprise, surprise—Radio City Music Hall actually landed on the number two spot within that ranking with an average ticket price of nearly $76. The Fox Theater in Detroit topped that list with an average cost of nearly $113.

Speaking of Radio City Music Hall: the destination isn't only pleasing to the eye, but super-fun throughout the seasons. At the moment, you can dine on the venue's private rooftop through its "Dine at Radio Park" program, for example. The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is also a must-visit come holiday season and, perhaps most importantly at the moment, the destination welcomed drag queens to the stage for the first time ever just last night, when "Werq the World" made a stop in NYC.