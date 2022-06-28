You can dine on Radio City Music Hall’s private rooftop this July

Of all the office districts in all of Manhattan, the greater Rockefeller Center area continues to outpace the rest as the neighborhood with the best and most after work spots. And a new reason to swing by after hours pops up on weekends in July.

Dine at Radio Park sprawls across the 24,000 square-foot green space nine flights above Radio City Music Hall. Typically numbered among amenities like Rock Center’s pool club (billiards, not water, although it is called Sharks), the lovely, open-air lookout has only welcomed the public on a smattering of prior occasions, and this is its first dinner series. The ticketed events begin on July 8 and repeat each Friday through Sunday until July 31.

Chef JJ Johnson, who’s FieldTrip has locations right here at Rockefeller Center and in Harlem, will take residence the first two weekends. Johnson’s Caribbean soul food menus will include “never-before-seen dishes that pull from JJ’s heritage and global culinary experiences,” reps say. Tickets are available for $50 from 11am to 2pm, and for $85 for a four-course prix fixe from 4pm to 9pm. Expect items like short ribs, barbecue chicken and crispy snapper.

The second half of the series will host chef Homer Murray, who’s original location of 21 Greenpoint is across the river in Brooklyn with a new outpost soon to open on site as well. Murray’s menu will include “elevated takes on American summer picnic classics” like mixed grill, pasta salad and seasonal desserts for $90 from 2pm to 9pm. Drinks will be available à la carte each weekend.

Dine at Radio Park will run on weekends from Friday July 9 through Sunday July 31 at 50 Rockefeller Plaza. Tickets are available here, and space may also be available for walk-ins.