This popular Portland-based ice cream shop is opening its first NYC location

Ice cream fans, brace yourselves: Salt & Straw, the beloved ice cream shop with a cult following from Portland, is finally coming to New York City this summer.

The best part? There will be two locations: one at 540 Hudson Street by Charles Street in the West Village and the other at 360 Amsterdam Avenue by 77th Street on the Upper West Side.

Founded by award-winning chef Tyler Malek and his cousin Kim Malek, Salt & Straw began as a food cart in Portland and debuted its first physical shop in 2011.

Since then, the brand has expanded to several cities across the country, all on the West Coast and Florida, including a pop-up presence in New York City last summer—an activation that ended up being a huge success.

After years of teasing us with what could be, Salt & Straw is finally making a permanent foray into the East Coast market with a slew of pop-ups throughout the city before its official opening, the first happening at Brooklyn Brewery this Thursday, April 25, where the company will be serving passionfruit yuzu mochi donut and whey curd ice creams from 5 to 7pm, according to Eater, which first reported the opening.

The second pop-up will take place on Friday, April 26, outside the company’s future West Village store between 1 and 3pm, as reported by The Strong Buzz. All scoops will cost just $1.

Known for its unconventional—borderline chaotic—ice cream flavors (think pear and blue cheese, Arbequina olive oil), Salt & Straw is sure to be a welcome delight among the city's already awesome list of best ice cream shops. We certainly can't wait for it.