This sommelier dinner series is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

To celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, two local vino pros—designer-turned-sommelier and content creator Eun Hee Kwon alongside Ren Peir, a WSET-certified wine curator and educator with a special interest in building QTPOC community—are giving back to the community: later this week, the duo will be hosting "At Our Table," a series of wine-focused dinners at three great Brooklyn restaurants to raise money for a trio of NYC-based AAPI nonprofits.



From Wednesday, May 22 through Saturday, 25, the series will be popping up at eateries like Korean American gastropub Nowon, East Village multicourse spot Nudibranch and Brooklyn fusion restaurant The Monkey King, with a wine program spotlighting Asian-American-made wines.

The series will kick off at The Monkey King on May 22 with a $150-per-person family-style meal. (That includes both food and wines enjoyed throughout the dinner.) It will then bop over to Nowon's Bushwick location (436 Jefferson St) on May 23: the $125 communal spread will include dishes like whipped ricotta toast broccolini a la "Caesar," spicy gochujang fried chicken, "chopped cheese" rice cakes, honey butter tater tots and the restaurant's "legendary" cheeseburger.

And for the grand finale on May 26, the women will join forces with Solo Diner (a Fil-Am Pop-up group by three Oxalis alumni) for a collab meal at Nudibranch, which will be priced at $150 per person. Reservations for each meal can be made on the restaurants' respective Resy sites, and proceeds from the revenue raised by the dinners will go to New York non-profits that focus on and fund local NYC AAPI communities.