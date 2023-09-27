New York
Timeout

LEGOLAND New York
Photograph: Courtesy of LEGOLAND New York

This tiny pumpkin patch made of LEGOs is only 90 minutes outside NYC

Trust us: it's worth the trip.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
We're a month away from Halloween, which means that all things pumpkin are trending, including this adorable patch made of toys in the MINILAND section of LEGOLAND New York, about 90 minutes outside of midtown Manhattan. Is it sort of far? Sure. Is it worth visiting? Absolutely yes.

LEGOLAND New York
Photograph: Courtesy of LEGOLAND New York

Made with over 250 LEGO pieces, what is being dubbed as the "biggest little LEGO pumpkin patch" in the area, the fabulous structure includes a LEGO scarecrow, a cornfield and a whole lot of "Minilanders" just living their life in peace. 

We suggest you grab the kids and head up to see the adorable tiny pumpkin patch now that the resort is hosting a Brick-or-Treat Monster Party, which is a fun Halloween celebration geared towards the younger set that quite literally transforms the park into a themed getaway complete with new shows, tons of candy and—surprise!—a brand-new LEGO character named Spider Lady.

LEGOLAND New York
Photograph: Courtesy of LEGOLAND New York

Two new activities will also be offered: a zombie cheer crew (think spooky cheer tryouts and pep rally) and an end-of-day costume parade.

Keep in mind that the event runs on select Saturdays and Sundays through October 29. Check out the official calendar right here.

LEGOLAND New York
Photograph: Courtesy of LEGOLAND New York

Sure, the Village Halloween Parade is a must-attend and heading to the best haunted houses in NYC with friends always makes for a memorable time, but why not take the opportunity to leave the city for a bit and celebrate fall alongside a mini village of LEGO people? It's always nice to do something a bit different.

