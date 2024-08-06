Three new restaurants are opening next to the ferry dock on Governors Island

Governors Island is about to get a major glow-up: a new year-round dining and event concept will debut inside the waterfront Building 140, right next to the island's primary ferry dock, in the fall of 2025.

The project was awarded to the team behind Taco Vista, a vendor on Governors Island since 2018, following a 2022 Request for Proposals tied to new potential leases that would help redevelop the area.

“Since opening to the public year-round in 2021, Governors Island has grown into a destination for all seasons for nearly one million visitors each year,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island, in an official statement. “We are excited to announce this new, expanded vision from the Taco Vista team that will increase delicious, affordable year-round food offerings for visitors while restoring one of Governors Island’s most treasured historic structures at Soissons Landing.”

Rendering: Courtesy of Shop Architects

Here is what we know so far: the 10,000-square-foot building will be completely renovated, giving rise to a modern, multi-use food and beverage concept boasting three different venues. Among them will be Priscilla's, a café that will be serving breakfast and light lunch fare daily throughout the year.

The destination will also offer an expanded menu on its waterfront terrace, "pairing carefully crafted cocktails, local beers and small production wines with a coastal Mediterranean-inspired menu," according to an official press release.

Rendering: Courtesy of OSD

The Riverline, on the other hand, will be a full-service, indoor-outdoor restaurant that will also double as a special events space.

The third dining option will be a new iteration of Taco Vista, which will continue to serve top-notch Mexican fare and drinks to visitors.

Expect construction to kick off this winter and truly make history: according to the press release, this will be one of "the first adaptive reuse projects on Governors Island, with 100% electric operations."

Throughout the past few years, Governors Island has become home to some pretty exciting activations—a special open-fire dinner series, a powerful climate change exhibit—making this particular bit of news even more thrilling. New Yorkers will finally have options when it comes to food and drink on the island.