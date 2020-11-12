A slew of thirst-quenching cocktails at Time Out Market Bar to get you through fall and winter.

There are only a few weeks left of fall and winter is around the corner, but it doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to call those fun, tropical cocktails that kept us hydrated—and sane—during those warmer months of the year.

Enter Time Out Market New York’s new fall cocktails (all $14). Thirsty New Yorkers can find plenty of hot cocktails to warm up with these days, but the Time Out Market Bar’s menu includes drinks you wouldn’t think of once the leaves have changed colors and everyone is sipping a PSL.

Photograph: Time Out / Noah Fecks

The top selling cocktail so far has been the Salty Thyme Margarita, according to Scott Ubert, Time Out Market New York’s general manager. In this ode to warmer climates, the recipe includes tequila, thyme, blood orange juice, lime, Combier d’Orange and sea salt.

“What’s fun about the margarita is that it has you reminiscing about summer,” Ubert says. “You feel like summer is back.”

Photograph: Time Out / Noah Fecks

The new cocktails, a collaboration between Ubert and other Time Out Market employees, include the Pomegranate Punch, Winter Spiced Sangria and Sweet Bourbon Mojito—all of which can be enjoyed with one of the city’s best waterfront views.

Guests want cocktails they’re familiar with, so it’s no surprise that the My Kind of Old Fashioned—which includes a splash of McClure’s maple syrup that makes you think of wood-burning fireplaces and winter—is the second most in-demand drink.

All cocktails are currently available to go.

Photograph: Time Out / Noah Fecks

