Time Out New York is livestreaming the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop

This New Year's Eve will be an unprecedented one—Times Square won't be packed with huddled masses waiting to see the ball drop. Instead, New Yorkers will be watching from home as the seconds count down to midnight (sayonara, 2020!).

In order to offer the best view, Time Out New York has teamed up with the Times Square Alliance to provide a stream of the ball drop on our Instagram Live.

Just hop on over to our Instagram profile on Thursday night and click on our profile logo when it's glowing.

If you're wondering how the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration will be carried out this year—it's going to be quite different.

The New Year’s Eve Ball coverage by the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and will include hourly countdowns, live musical performances from Gloria Gaynor, Andra Day, Pitbull, Anitta, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, and Machine Gun Kelly, and the pushing of the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop at midnight.

The Alliance has launched VNYE (Virtual New Year's Eve) to bring Times Square to our mobile devices and computers through a virtual reality- and augmented reality-based platform, where everyone can create and customize their own avatar and explore a vibrant, virtual Times Square.

Over on TV, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and headlined by Jennifer Lopez, who will be joined by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. Ciara will oversee the Los Angeles festivities again for the fourth year.

NBC and Carson Daly will host their own show with performances across the country featuring AJR, Busta Rhymes, Doja Cat, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Chloe x Halle, Jason Derulo, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Sting, Shirazee, Anderson Paak and CNCO.

For more information on how you can celebrate the New Year, including parties and dinners and things to do on New Year's Day, check out our NYE coverage.

