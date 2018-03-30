  • News
Times Square is getting a sleek new design

By Howard Halle Posted: Friday March 30 2018, 2:40pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Times Square is about to get a makeover this spring courtesy the Times Square Alliance, which has just announced plans to remake the “crossroads of the world” into a showcase for the latest innovations in public space usage. Under a program called Times Square Design Lab, the Alliance is partnering with five designers—Brad Ascalon, Joe Doucet, Louis Lim, DYAD and Hive Public Space—to create new seating and signage for the pedestrian mall at the juncture of Broadway and Seventh Avenue, aka the "Bowtie." Among the designs are a sinuous bench doubling as a bookcase, another that combines with a series of planters and an advertising kiosk inspired by a punching bag.

Check out those and other cool renderings of the new street furniture that will roll out to coincide with the NYCxDesign fair running between March 11–23.

 

Hive Public Space, Title Wave
Photograph: Courtesy Hive Public Space and Times Square Alliance

 

 

Joe Doucet, The Village
Photograph: Courtesy Joe Doucet and Times Square Alliance

 

Brad Ascalon, Island Collection
Photograph: Courtesy Brad Ascalon and Times Square Alliance

 

DYAD
Photograph: Courtesy DYAD and Times Square Alliance

 

Louis Lim, Drop Sign
Photograph: Courtesy Louis Lim and Times Square Alliance

 

By Howard Halle

Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York.

