Tipsy Scoop
Photograph: Courtesy Tipsy Scoop

Tipsy Scoop is serving up NSFW ice-cream sundaes for Pride Month

Yes, those are *exactly* what you think they are.

Written by
Christina Izzo
The boozy, bawdy ice-cream makers over at Tipsy Scoop are always down for a good time and it's looking like Pride Month 2024 is no exception: New York's original "ice cream barlour" is debuting two playful new sundaes to commemorate the monthlong festivities. 

The best ice cream shops in NYC include acclaimed, modern parlors and old frozen favorites

For the month of June, Tipsy Scoop has partnered with "NYC’s naughtiest dessert shop" Sugarwood—a favorite of bachelorette parties, stag dos and saucy date nights for their phallic-shaped waffles, vulva-shaped cookies and other NSFW treats—to create the new Pride sundaes.

The oversized Weenie Martini Sundae is made of eight scoops of liquor-infused ice cream with three Sugarwood Cinnamon Vanilla Woody and Kitty Waffles, gummy lips, and a chocolate and caramel drizzle. It'll feed four to six people, so bring your fellow Pride Month revelers to tuck into the large-format dessert, which is priced at $69 (obviously). It's joined on the Pride Month menu by The Whiskey Woody Sundae, which features a Vanilla Bean Bourbon ice cream topped with mini Sugarwood Cinnamon Vanilla Woody Waffles, gummy lips and a chocolate and caramel drizzle. That one is set at $20 a pop. 

Whiskey Woody Sundae from Tipsy Scoop
Tipsy ScoopWhiskey Woody Sundae from Tipsy Scoop

Both naughty treats are available in all Tipsy Scoop barlour locations (there are outposts in Manhattan, BrooklynLong Beach and Queens), as well as the Sugarwood storefront at 157 Prince Street, and they can be purchased through June. (Note: Seeing as how these have actual liquor in them, guests must be 21+ and present a valid ID to enjoy these flavors.) Sugarwood will donate a portion of profits to support LGBTQ+ non-profit organizations, including the Phluid Phoundation.

And Tipsy is also debuting a safer-for-work new special for June: Vodka Cotton Candy Ice Cream, a sweet partnership with Floof Cotton Candy and 360 Vodka. Available all Pride Month long at Tipsy Scoop Barlours and on Goldbelly.com, the new flavor features cotton candy ice cream infused with 360 Vodka, topped with rainbow sprinkles and cotton candy. A portion of all proceeds of this flavor will go to NYC's The Center.

