Torch & Crown is back pouring beers in Union Square for summer

It's officially time to drink outside, and one of the city's best outdoor bars for large groups and local craft beer is returning for the season: Torch & Crown Brewing Company will reopen its summertime pop-up to the public at the Union Square Pavilion on Wednesday, May 1.

The Torch & Crown Beer Garden first debuted in Union Square Park last year, marking the brewery's first offshoot outside of its Soho brewery and restaurant. This year it returns not only with locally brewed beers but also a slate of events and programming to the open-air NYC Parks’ concession venue in Union Square Park. On the warm-weather calendar is morning yoga, live music, and jazz brunch, happy hours, weekend cookouts, and more, some of which will be in partnership with local businesses. Torch & Crown will also celebrate PRIDE this June, followed by an Oktoberfest-inspired Torchfest coming in late September.

Along with new and returning draft options (from their flagship Almont Famous to crisp lagers like Tenement), the beer garden will feature a revamped food menu this season, overseen by Executive Chef Michael Citarella—expect bar-food staples like homemade pizza, fried chicken sandwiches, and burgers. The seasonal venue will feature both indoor and outdoor dining, so you can enjoy beers and bites rain or shine.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Torch & Crown Beer Garden for its second year in Union Square Park,” said Julie Stein, Executive Director at Union Square Partnership. “We are proud to work with the Torch & Crown team ahead of a fun-filled 2024 season. Torch & Crown Beer Garden exemplifies the unique, authentic, and immersive New York City experiences that residents, workers, and visitors can find in Union Square, and we look forward to supporting their team in delivering a community-centric approach to hospitality that adds to the overall vibrancy of our neighborhood.”

After officially opening its doors tomorrow, Torch & Crown Beer Garden will be open through Thursday, October 31; hours of operations are Monday to Wednesday from 1pm to 9pm, Thursday to Saturday from 1pm to 10pm, and Sundays from 1pm to 8pm. Check out photos of the space as well as some of the food and drink offerings below:

