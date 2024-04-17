Tropical outdoor bar Gilligan's is reopening for the season

Pretend you’re in the tropics when stepping foot inside Gilligan’s, the hip outdoor Soho bar and restaurant set to reopen for the season on May 1.

As usual, expect the space at 310 West Broadway by Grand Street to be filled with the sort of palm trees and overall vegetation that provide the perfect atmosphere for a refreshing frozen watermelon margarita, one of the many drinks on the menu.

RECOMMENDED: This popular floating lobster restaurant is officially open for the summer

On that list is also a frozen limoncello pina colada made with white rum that embodies the very taste of summer and the spot's own take on a classic gin-and-tonic, this one made with celery bitters.

Most of the cocktails are available in giant carafes as well, just as you would order them while frolicking on the beach in Mexico on a summer trip.

Photograph: Courtesy of Gilligan's

Photograph: Courtesy of Gilligan's

Although this year’s food offerings haven’t yet been officially announced, we expect favorites from years past to help us take in all those drinks, including stone oven pizza, all sorts of seafood dishes and to-be-shared orders, like the blistered shishito peppers, fresh burrata presented with watermelon and grilled sourdough and the Tuscan kale salad.

Not to be missed is the roasted branzino, one of our personal favorites: served butterflied, the fish is brushed with olive oil and topped with fresh shaved fennel, a parsley leaf and a citrus dressing.

Although NYC is chock-full of high-end bars serving perfectly crafted cocktail that history books will write about, there is something to be said about setting: no other outdoor drinking den feels quite as vacation-y as Gilligan's does, so definitely try to stop by when in need of a break from the hustle and bustle of this great city of ours.