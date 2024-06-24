Try Haitian cuisine paired with sake at this family-style dinner at Brooklyn Kura

They're two island countries that have given the world many delicious exports, and now the best of Japan and Haiti are coming together at Brooklyn Kura's latest pop-up dinner series, overseen by Brooklyn-born Haitian chef Deborah L. Jean (Le Coucou, La Mercerie).

Of course, given that this is Brooklyn Kura—a recently opened sake brewery and tasting room in Industry City with the sole purpose of getting people to explore sake through tours, tastings and educational events—there will be plenty of craft sake on offer during the dinner pop-ups, which will take place on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, beginning at 7pm in the taproom each night.

Those sake selections will pair alongside a family-style, multi-course Caribbean meal from Chef Deb, inspired by both classic French techniques and her childhood helping her grandmother prepare traditional Haitian feasts.

Among the four courses ($75 for just the food spread, $90 with two hand-picked Brooklyn Kura sake pairings), you'll enjoy a bright and fresh salad of cucumber, avocado, cherry tomatoes and strawberries dressed with tart papaya vinaigrette; a scallop tartare with pickled apple, shallot mignonette and guava dressing; and a main course of "Pawson Gros Sel," Haitian-style steamed fish served with coconut rice, watercress salad and pickled peppers.

And to end on a sweet note, dessert will include juicy mango sorbet with coconut creme and peanut brittle that will leave you feeling like you're somewhere slightly more tropical than Sunset Park.

Tickets must be pre-purchased to join the dinner's communal table. Spots are limited, so you can reserve your seat early by snagging a ticket on the Brooklyn Kura website. (And check out a sneak peek of Chef Deb's delicious-looking dishes below!)