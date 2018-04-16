  • News
Tuesday is the last day to ice skate at Rockefeller Center for the season

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday April 16 2018, 2:44pm

Photograph: Andrew Fladeboe

This past weekend, New Yorkers experienced the perfect spring day and, boy, it was glorious. And despite Monday’ rainy start, it appears the warm weather is here to stay as temperatures are expected to reach a the 60s later this week. All of this may sound like a dream come true, but here’s some somber news: Tuesday is your last day to go ice-skating on the iconic Rockefeller Center Ice Rink.

If you missed your chance to participate in one of the best things to do in winter, you have 24 hours to fix that—weather depending, of course. Until then, keep following us for news relating to when you can hit the slick stuff this autumn. It’ll be here before you know it. 

