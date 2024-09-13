Two new affordable housing lotteries just opened in Astoria, Queens

A lot of new construction has been going on for years in Astoria, Queens, and finally, we’re seeing some of the benefits of that—affordable housing lotteries!

Two just popped up on the city’s Housing Connect website, which is the hub for searching for and applying to affordable housing across the boroughs. One of the apartment buildings is solidly in Astoria while the other, the Northern II, is in Long Island City.

Take a look below to find out more.

RECOMMENDED: An affordable housing lottery just opened near Hudson Yards

Where are they?

21-11 31st Avenue and The Northern II at 38-27 32nd Street and 38-38 32nd Street in Astoria-Long Island City.

How many units are available?

At 21-11 31st Avenue, there are 43 affordable units across the seven-story building.

At The Northern II, there are 59 affordable units out of the 193 apartments within this new development.

What units are available?

At 21-11 31st Avenue, there are only one-bedroom apartments available, whereas at The Northern II, there are studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units up for grabs.

How much do they cost?

It depends on income and household size and location.

Thirty-six apartments at 21-11 31st Avenue will cost $1,974 a month while seven of them will cost $2,600 a month.

Over at The Northern II, the studios will be listed between $1,757 to $3,105 per month; the one-bedrooms will be listed at $1,875 to $3,317 per month; the two-bedrooms will be listed at $2,232 to $3,963 per month.

At both places, tenants are responsible for electricity. Rent includes hot water.

What else do we know about these buildings?

The smaller residential building at 21-11 31st Avenue has central air conditioning, dishwashers, hardwood floors, energy efficient appliances, an accessible entrance, an elevator, cable or satellite TV hookups, security cameras, package lockers and a shared laundry room. No pets are allowed with the exception of service pets.

Photograph: courtesy NYC Housing Connect | 21-11 31st Avenue Apartments

Photograph: courtesy NYC Housing Connect | 21-11 31st Avenue kitchen

Photograph: courtesy NYC Housing Connect | 21-11 31st Avenue living room

The Northern II is pet-friendly, has a garage for parking at an additional fee, bike storage lockers, a shared laundry room, a gym, a recreation room and a rooftop terrace.

Rendering: courtesy NYC Housing Connect | The Northern II in LIC

Rendering: courtesy NYC Housing Connect | The Northern II in LIC

Rendering: courtesy NYC Housing Connect | The Northern II in LIC

What’s nearby?

Astoria and Long Island City are chock-full of fun things to do, from its gorgeous riverside parks to cultural hot spots like MoMA PS1, the Museum of the Moving Image and the Noguchi Museum. Its culinary landscape is vast and mostly affordable. You can check out our Astoria neighborhood guide here. Plus, the neighborhoods have easy access to Greenpoint, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

How do I qualify?

Your household income for 21-11 31st Avenue must be between $72,652 and $181,740.

At the Northern II, it must be between $63,155 AND $218,010.

Qualified applicants will be required to meet additional selection criteria and those who live in NYC get a preference for apartments.

How do I apply and by what date?

To apply, you have to create an account on NYC Housing Connect, the main portal for the city’s affordable housing lotteries.

If you’re interested in throwing your hat into the ring for these affordable housing lotteries, you need to apply by October 28 for a spot at the Northern II and November 4 for a spot at 21-11 31st Avenue.