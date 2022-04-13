Two new rock clubs from the Brooklyn Made team are opening next year

Brooklyn Made made a splash when it first opened in Bushwick this past September. The 500-person music venue is home to a restaurant, lounge, cocktail bar, coffeehouse and even a rooftop apartment and pool for musicians performing at the space. (Talk about a nice perk!)

Plenty of the shows scheduled to take over the new stage have sold out, so it should come as no surprise that the team behind the venue has announced that it will open two new rock music clubs in the next couple of years.

Specifically, Brooklyn Magazine reports that Brooklyn Made Presents has purchased two shuttered warehouses across the street from their original endeavor, at 427 Troutman Street and 444 Jefferson Street respectively.

"They will turn into a midsize 1,200-1,500 capacity venue and a larger 2,000-2,500 capacity space," reports the magazine. "The target opening date for the latter is September of 2023, with the mid-sized venue slated for March of 2024." Rock music aficionados will suddenly have a whole lot of performance rosters to consult before buying concert tickets.

Although the two new venues have yet to be named, the owners told Brooklyn Magazine that they will be connected by "a new bar and lounge that has yet to be built, offering up the potential to have two shows going concurrently, with people able to pass from one venue to the other."

The idea reminds us of another iconic destination: Rockwood Music Hall in Manhattan, which boasts three separate stages.

There's still loads of time until the new concert halls open to the public, so you'll probably find us at Brooklyn Made until then. And if you haven't yet visited the awesome spot, please do so in the upcoming weeks. Here are five reasons why you should do so immediately.

