Two NYC spots were just named best new restaurants in America

Another day, another ranking.

Luxury magazine Robb Report, just released its ranking of the 10 best new restaurants in America and (unsurprisingly, given our stellar culinary landscape), New York City made the list twice.

Le B., the French restaurant at 283 West 12th Street in the West Village, lands at spot number six.

One of the most anticipated openings of the past year, Le B. comes courtesy of Chef Angie Mar, of Beatrice Inn fame, serving classic French dishes in a setting reminiscent of the 1980s and early 1990s.

"The menu reflects Mar’s longtime obsession with French cuisine, but she allows her own personal history to influence her dishes in subtle yet exciting ways," reads the Robb Report ranking. "In her lobster blanquette, shellfish mingle in a sea of indulgent, umami-rich sauce: beurre blanc flavored with soy and shiro dashi to give it uncommon depth."

Restaurant Yuu at 55 Nassau Avenue near Brooklyn’s McCarren Park tops the overall ranking—and for good reason.

The Greenpoint eatery only offers service to 36 guests a day spread across two seatings of 18 folks each. The tasting menu, which earned a Michelin star less than a year after the restaurant opened, includes Wagyu tartare, foie gras and hefty beverage pairings.

To, perhaps, make things a bit more accessible, Restaurant Yuu started selling top-notch desserts to-go back in March. Interested parties must order the sets of eight macarons two days in advance through this special Google form. Available flavors include pistachio, strawberry, chocolate, cassis, lemon, vanilla, matcha and praline for $25. A $30 pound cake made with oranges, white and black figs, apricots, raisins, prunes and cherries is also available.

"The curtain opens, the lights go up, and a row of cooks inside a kitchen is revealed," reads the Robb Report's survey. "Chef Yuu Shimano steps forward and welcomes the 18 diners seated at the counter to his restaurant, and with a clap of his hands the team members scramble to their positions for the show to begin. This little gesture could come off as pretentious or annoying, but it’s just the right amount of whimsy for the night ahead at Restaurant Yuu, which performs at an extremely high level but also seems to be having fun with fine dining."

Below, check out the top 10 list of best new restaurants in America according to Robb Report:

1. Restaurant Yuu in Brooklyn, New York

2. 7 Adams in San Francisco

3. Maxwells Trading in Chicago

4. Katami in Houston

5. Iggy's in Nashville

6. Le B. in New York

7. Brasero in Chicago

8. Burdell in Oakland, California

9. Array 36 in Temple City, California

10. Atoma in Seattle