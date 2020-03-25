Two Trader Joe’s locations in New York close after workers test positive

Grocery store workers have been at the front lines of the city’s health crisis over the last few weeks, not only in their efforts to keep shelves fully stocked but also in dealing with anxious customers upset about items running low.

So, sadly, it was likely only a matter of time before some of these workers ended up testing positive for coronavirus. Trader Joe’s, which has recently limited hours at stores across the city and also kept strict limits on the number of customers allowed in stores, announced in a statement today that two locations in NYC would be closing after workers tested positive for the virus.

The Union Square location and the adjoining wine shop are now closed after an employee, who last worked at the store on Sunday, tested positive. In addition, the Spring Street location in Soho is now closed after multiple employees tested positive for the virus. The last date that one of these employees worked at the store was last Tuesday. A re-opening date has yet to be announced for either location.

“We are working closely with local health officials to take all necessary measures and provide our communities with the most appropriate information needed to make an informed decision regarding their health and safety,” the company said in a statement. “We encourage customers who have health-related concerns to review CDC and local health department guidelines and to contact their healthcare providers with any questions.”

If you’re currently reviewing all of your available options for getting groceries during this time of self-isolation, here are some services that will deliver them to your door. Meanwhile, the city is also keeping some farmers markets open with strict measures in place to encourage people to keep their distance. Some restaurants across the city have transformed into grocery stores and a new app is helping bodegas deliver food and other products to New Yorkers.