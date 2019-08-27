U.S. Open food dishes that you have to eat this year

Spectating at the U.S. Open is hard work. Between slathering on the SPF and staying hydrated with one of those ubiquitous Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktails (that's after you've trekked out to Queens), we’re always sampling the new dishes at the most lucrative professional tennis tournament in the world. Don’t get us wrong, we love watching the likes of Serena Williams and Roger Federer hitting aces and trading forehands with their opponents. But while some of the best restaurants in Flushing are just one 7 train stop away, there’s some great food to be eaten at the Open. Here are this year’s new dishes that we’ll be devouring over the fortnight.

Dumplings from Dumpling Galaxy

It’s great to see a popular Flushing restaurant being featured at one of New York’s largest sporting events. Helen You’s lamb and chicken dumplings are perfect bite-size snacks to enjoy in between matches.

Quinoa wrap from FieldTrip by JJ Johnson

A quinoa wrap sounds like something you might find on a Keto-friendly menu. But the talented chef JJ Johnson fills a roti-like wrap with a delicious mix of mushrooms, corn, avocado, cilantro, creamy mozzarella and yucca puffs.

Sushi from Aces featuring Morimoto

Ordering sushi at a sports venue may seem risky, but Morimoto has been serving up fresh fish for years at the U.S. Open. The Iron Chef knows his way around fresh seafood, and it’s a great break from the heavier food available on the grounds.

Rainbow chicken sandwich from Fuku by David Chang

David Chang’s fried chicken sandwiches at Fuku are a hit across the city. This year he’s put a spicy fried chicken sandwich served with ranch and topped with a rainbow slaw. We loved the contrast in flavors and perfectly fried chicken.

Porterhouse from Benjamin Steakhouse

Benjamin Steakhouse is serving its popular steaks and chops along with seafood in the Champions dining room. In what may appear as a sports bar with all the screens showing various tennis matches from the tournament, the food doesn’t take any short cuts.

Honey butter tater tots from Korilla BBQ

We may not need to carbo load like Rafael Nadal to run all over the tennis court, but these honey butter tater tots are the perfect sporting venue treat and way better than fries. Crispy on the outside and starchy inside, it’s the perfect vehicle for the sweet honey butter.

Short rib ropa vieja from Mojitos by David Burke

Our Time Out Market New York chef David Burke is a busy man. At this year’s Open, he’s taking over Mojito’s, and we loved the Short Rib Ropa Vieja, a fork-tender chunk of braised short rib that’s served with seasonal sweet corn, chipotle succotash and sweet plantains.

Lemongrass chicken banh mi from JoJu

The lemongrass chicken banh mi is a perfect example of this Queens restaurant’s take on modern Vietnamese fare. Tender chicken thighs are marinated for 24 hours and slathered with spicy mayo and refreshing pickled daikon and carrots.

Roasted Skuna Bay salmon from Aces by Ed Brown

We’re fans of the light, refreshing seasonal fare at Aces, where chef Ed Brown oversees the menu. A Skuna Bay salmon we tasted was perfectly roasted and cradled in a bed of summer beans, pepitas and herb salad.

Spaghetti cacio e pepe from Café Spiaggia

This popular Chicago import brings a crowd favorite: a simple cacio e pepe pasta that hits an ideal ratio of gran padano, cracked black pepper and pecorino romano. We overheard that even some of the Italian players have approved.