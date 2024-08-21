Although the U.S. Open 2024 tournament doesn't officially kick off until next week, on August 26, the event's qualifiers are currently in full swing at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

In total, 128 men and 128 women have been competing for a chance to be part of the final Grand Slam competition. There are a total of 16 spots to be filled, so the stakes are pretty high.

Given the high-quality tennis that's being played, we suggest you take the time and actually head to the stadium to catch some of these matches, which are completely free to attend as part of the U.S. Open Fan Week.

Here is everything you should know about this year's qualifiers:

When are the U.S. Open qualifiers?

The U.S. Open qualifying matches started this past Monday, August 19 and will take place through tomorrow, Thursday, August 22.

Where are the U.S. Open qualifiers taking place?

The tournament is taking over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, which is the same stadium where the Grand Slam competition is happening on August 26 through September 8.

Where to watch the U.S. Open qualifiers

Believe it or not, you can actually head to the Queens tennis center to catch all the qualifying matches—for free. The events are part of U.S. Open Fan Week, which features a vast array of other happenings gratis.

If you can't make it out this week, worry not: you can catch the games on ESPNEWS and ESPN2. You can also stream the matches on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Are the U.S. Open qualifying matches free to attend?

Yes! As mentioned above, the annual U.S. Open Fan Week brings along with it a slew of free events, including the chance to catch all qualifying tennis matches for free.

This year in particular, some pretty big names still need to qualify, including 2016 U.S. Open winner Stan Wawrinka and American Mackenzie McDonald. That is all to say: you can witness these great talents show off their skills for free—so what are you still waiting for? You've got one more full day to head to Queens to see the magic live.