Sure, we'd all love to be able to hop on a plane at a moment's notice and explore the world's finest drinks establishments, but our bank accounts just ain't supporting that pipe dream. Thankfully, UNLISTED is launching UNCUT, a new pop-up series that brings top bars from around the world directly to us.

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best bars in NYC right now, from new drinking destinations to longtime favorites

The rooftop lounge atop the UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley hotel will kick off its international bar residency program on later this month, welcoming a takeover from Buenos Aires' famed Presidente Bar from Wednesday, April 24 through Saturday, April 27. One of Argentina's most renown drink dens, Presidente recently snagged the #21 spot on the prestigious The World's 50 Best Bars list. Presidente Bar's head bartender Seba Garcia will be leading the UNLISTED residency and bringing the bar's elegant, eye-catching cocktails stateside before the bar officially opens a brick-and-mortar Miami offshoot later this year. (Fingers crossed that they'll be flying that incredible "Entre La Nubes"—a gin-and-brandy sipper adorably served in a mini hot-air balloon—to the New York pop-up.)

During the four days of the Presidente pop-up, Argentina artist Martin Ron will be painting a fresh mural on Freeman Alley right outside the hotel. Anyone who's been to Buenos Aires will be familiar with Ron's stunning, large-scale street art, which can be found on the sides of buildings, beneath train tracks and in alleyways throughout the capital city.

And there's more South American fun where all that's concerned. Also coming soon to the UNCUT series are fellow Buenos Aires favorites including Tres Mono, the punky Palermo Soho spot that's currently #11 on the World's 50 Best Bars list, and CoChinChina, the Southeast Asia-inspired drinkery that holds the #26 spot on the Best Bars ranking. Joining those South American stunners will be a vibrant venue from Spain: La Brillantina, the cozy and colorful cocktailer and grill from Barcelona.

We'll keep you in the know regarding the series dates for all of the above, but in the meantime, salud!