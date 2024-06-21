Upside Pizza and its scoop-parlor sister to open in Morningside Heights

The corner of Broadway and West 112th Street is about to get more delicious: Upside Pizza and its frosty offshoot Softside Ice Cream will each open outposts at 2878A Broadway, taking over the former Liberty House space.

Aimed at “elevating the New York slice experience,” the local pizza chain from founder Noam Grossman—which has four locations throughout NYC, including in Greenpoint, Midtown East, Nolita and the Garment District—will reportedly debut its primo pies uptown on September 1. The restaurant’s thin-crust rounds and Sicilian-style rectangles feature high-quality stuff like freshly pulled mozzarella, house-made sausage and a lovingly doted upon sourdough starter.

The menu for the Morningside Heights hasn’t yet been revealed but its fellow locations offer flavor combos like sautéed mushrooms with white wine lemon cream, fresh sausage with pickled peppers (both made in house), and the seasonal Sonny Goldstein, topped with garlicky sungold tomato sauce and sourdough breadcrumbs, with prices ranging from $4 to $6 per slice and $24 to $40 per pie, so it’s safe to expect similar for the new outpost.

And along with having dinner figured out, the new corner will also have dessert taken care of, too, with a third location of Softside. (It also has parlors adjacent to Upside’s Spring Street and Manhattan Avenue pizzerias.) The concept’s light and airy ice creams can arrive as soft-serve cones (like a savory-sweet creation dressed with olive oil, honey and sea salt) or sundaes: past flavors include a strawberry shortcake situation or a hazelnut-and-hot-fudge The Bruce.

And the Morningside outpost isn’t the only new location in the works for Grossman and the pizza-making, ice cream-scooping crew: per I Love the Upper West Side, the team is already planning Upside Pizza’s sixth location on West 16th and Sixth Avenue.