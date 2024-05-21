New York
Vampire Weekend MetroCard
Photograph: Marc A. Hermann/MTA

Vampire Weekend MetroCards are now available at two NYC subway stations

Here's how to snag one of the limited-edition cards.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Although the MTA is currently asking New Yorkers to create the final limited-edition MetroCards as the form fades out to give way to the system's tap-and-go technology, the agency still has a few surprises up its sleeves: a little over a week after breaking the Internet with the special-edition Ice Spice passes, the MTA has announced that it will produce 60,000 MetroCards featuring Grammy Award-winning indie rock band Vampire Weekend.

Vampire Weekend MetroCard
Photograph: Marc A. Hermann/MTA

Available at select subway stations in Manhattan only, the tickets are a collaboration with Columbia Records in support of the band's latest studio album, Only God Was Above Us.

As of yesterday, the special Vampire Weekend MetroCards are only available at the 14th Street–Union Square station and the Grand Central–42nd Street station. Given how much traffic passes through each destination daily, we suggest heading there ASAP to get your hands on one of the few limited-edition cards.

Vampire Weekend MetroCard
Photograph: Marc A. Hermann/MTA

If the team-up has got you scratching your head in confusion, here's a bit of a Vampire Weekend crash course: the rock band was founded right here in New York back in 2006, while all three members were still students at Columbia University.

In the less than two decades since, the trio has won two Grammy Awards and earned five nominations, turning their origin story into a real New York-like fairytale.

The MTA is only releasing two more limited-edition MetroCards—something to keep in mind if you're trying to collect them all!

