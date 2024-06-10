New York
Timeout

Van Leeuwen
Photograph: Courtesy of Van Leeuwen

Van Leewuen is scooping Sabrina Carpenter-themed espresso ice cream this month

Is it that sweet? I guess so!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Summer's sweetest pop hit is now an actual sweet.

"Espresso" crooner Sabrina Carpenter is partnering with New York's own Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for—what else?—an espresso-flavored ice cream, set to drop on Friday, June 28. 

RECOMMENDED: The best ice cream shops in NYC include acclaimed, modern parlors and old frozen favorites

The 25-year-old singer, who will release her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet on Friday, August 23, revealed news of the limited-edition flavor collaboration on her Instagram Stories on June 8. Carpenter included a sneak peek of the pint's design, which features a periwinkle-blue color and images of the pop star from the "Espresso" single cover art. 

Per a press release, the Espressos-inspired flavor will feature an espresso ice cream base that'll be mixed in with bits of brownies, chocolate chips and fudge swirls, which Carpenter teased in another video post on her Instagram handle. Beginning later this month, the collab will be available at Van Leeuwen shops throughout New York City and beyond. (The chain has 30 outposts across the boroughs, with a new Franklin Street outpost set to open soon in Greenpoint.) The flavor will also be sold by the pint in store and online. 

"Doing a flavor collab with a genuine Van Leeuwen super fan is always a lot of fun," said Van Leeuwen co-founder and CEO, Ben Van Leeuwen, in a statement. "We’re so excited to celebrate Sabrina and her newest hit with this extremely delicious ice cream."

Given how ubiquitous the coffee-themed pop hit has been this year—"Espresso" was released in April 2024 and landed at number four on the Billboard Hot 100—it seems only natural that Carpenter would eventually partner with a food-and-drink brand for a fun collab. And Van Leeuwen is definitely known for their creative collaborations, having churned out limited-edition flavors with the likes of Hidden Valley Ranch and Kraft Macaroni & Cheese over the years. 

