Veselka is reopening its iconic East Village restaurant soon

Iconic restaurants, the kind that make New York City feel like a movie set that it is, have by and large temporarily closed throughout the five boroughs. Given the trepidation and economic impact on the forced closures, it is unclear which of these restaurants will be able to afford to reopen and make it to the other side of this period. But a small beacon of hope has arrived in the form of boiled or fried pierogi. East Village staple Veselka has plans to reopen for delivery and takeout on May 1st, the E.V. Grieve first reported. Owners Tom and Jason Birchard are offering a limited-run of menu items, focusing on the crowd favorites like pierogi, via delivery apps such as Grubhub and Caviar which will be available daily.

The family-run Ukranian favorite has appeared as the backdrop in movies such as the indie hit Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck, the all-female Ocean's 8 and the television show, Billions—all while drawing crowds to its eatery for decades. Now, obviously, the team will take a different approach, making sure the restaurant follows all appropriate guidelines of contactless drop-off in this uncertain phase.

This Friday will be a big day for the neighborhood for other reasons, too. Nearby, pastry hit Veniero’s will also open for those seeking Italian rainbow cookies, cannoli and cheesecake. B&H Dairy, a lesser-known pierogi spot to tourists but with a fervent local fan base (ourselves included), also shared that it is going to open in the next week or so, so keep an eye out for their options as well.



