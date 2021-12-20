Visit a new Santa Claus made entirely of wax at Madame Tussauds NY

As COVID numbers seem to spike all over town, we should all take precautions to try and limit our exposure to the virus—within reason, of course. That's why, although the holidays haven't officially been cancelled yet, we're considering a visit to a different kind of Santa Claus this year... one entirely virus-proof (we hope).

Madame Tussauds NY is now home to a new wax figure: a COVID-conscious Santa Claus. You'll get to whisper your most ardent desires and take photos with the unique statue without having to worry about it being contaminated with a virus that has quite literally upended our way of life. If anything, the photo will be a reminder of this very odd time in history.

The infamous museum, smack-dab in the middle of Times Square, now also boasts a Rockette dressed in an authentic costume from the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes. Given the fact that Radio City has cancelled the remainder of the Christmas Spectacular season, we expect the destination to be even more popular in the upcoming weeks.

Here's a picture of the Rockette:

Photograph: Madame Tussauds NY

While at Madame Tussauds, we suggest you also take some time to visit an alleged wax figure of vice president Kamala Harris. For the first time in history, a VP has been immortalized in wax and placed on display inside the tourist attraction. However, the museum's staff has been criticized for the quite untrue-to-reality depiction of Harris. Go ahead, judge for yourself... does that really look like our vice president to you?