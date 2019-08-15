Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Vote for the coolest neighborhood in New York City!
Vote for the coolest neighborhood in New York City!

By Tim Lowery Posted: Thursday August 15 2019, 5:01pm

Tom Fruin, Watertower
Photograph: Courtesy Robert Banat Tom Fruin, Watertower

As part of Time Out’s search for the coolest neighborhoods in the world, we’re wondering: Which neighborhood in NYC is the absolute hippest right now? Thanks to your help, we’ve narrowed down our list to these standout nabes: Bushwick, Astoria, Washington Heights and Dumbo. (Consider this the Final Four of enviable 'hoods.) So which area deserves the top prize? Which has buzz, is (semi-)affordable, boasts some new hot spots you love and is generally oozing awesomeness? Vote in our poll below to let us know! 

Staff writer
By Tim Lowery 16 Posts

Tim Lowery is the National Features Editor at Time Out and is based in the U.S. He joined the company in 2010.

At Time Out, Tim is all about covering the best ways to enjoy a city, whether it's spotlighting the bustling bar scene in L.A., LGBTQ haunts in Chicago, the latest in New York nightlife or douche-free beaches in Miami. He's also an avid fan of music, film and comedy (and beer). His writings on pop culture have also appeared in Playboy, Rotten Tomatoes and Maxim. In short, he's pretty damn amazing and pretty damn humble.

Follow him on Twitter @timlowery83

