Warm up inside these heated igloos at a hip downtown hotel this winter

Despite the unseasonably warm and snow-less winter we're having, there's just something about hanging out inside heated domes at some of the city's top destinations that makes for the perfect seasonal activity.

Joining the pretty long roster of "bubbles" that seem to be popping up all over town every few weeks are the five private igloos that have just been installed atop Ian Schrager's hip PUBLIC hotel at 215 Chrystie Street by East Houston Street on the Lower East Side.

Each cozy nook can seat up to eight people, who will gladly enjoy the fire pit, heated and fur blankets found inside.

Two-hour-long reservation blocks are currently available right here for $150 per person on Sundays through Thursdays and for $200 per person on Fridays and Saturdays.

Food-wise, patrons will get to order from the hotel's own restaurant, Popular. Outstanding menu items include the salmon tiradito dish from the ceviche bar, the quinoa stir fry with egg white and scallions, the roasted chicken supreme served with corn, spinach and chicken crumbs and the 16 oz. bone-in ribeye, made with Peruvian chili butter, French fries and anticuchera mayo.

Specialty cocktails and hot drinks including hot toddies, mulled wine, hot apple ciders and cocoas are also on offer, perfectly rounding out the experience.

The private igloos will stay on premise indefinitely (or, according to an official spokesperson for the program, "will be rolling with the punches of Mother Nature"), but we can't imagine a more fit Valentine's Day date idea, so you might want to book your experience ASAP.