We're now in the fourth longest snow-free stretch in NYC history

Is it ever going to snow in NYC this winter?

If you're dreaming of snowy days, well ... keep dreaming. Or maybe try a winter getaway from NYC because the city is experiencing a long, snow-free stretch.

In fact, we're in the midst of the fourth-longest snow-free streak since record-keeping began, according to New York Metro Weather. Today marks the 314th consecutive day without measurable snowfall in NYC.

If things continue like this, we may beat the record set during the 1972-73 winter when it took until January 29 for the first measurable snowfall in Central Park, per NBC New York.

Today will be the 313th consecutive day without measurable snowfall in NYC. That is the fourth longest such streak since records began. — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) January 16, 2023

How much has it snowed this winter?

Not much. Central Park saw just a trace of snow from December 1, 2022 through January 7, 2023, according to National Weather Service data. During that same period last year, 6 inches of snow fell at the park. Last year’s snow totals were on pace with normal amounts; the normal amount for that period is 6.3 inches.

So far this winter, we have not seen much snowfall in the local area and this is below normal and quite a bit lower compared to this same time last year. Central Park, NY and Kennedy, NY have only had trace amounts of snow this winter season so far. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/CNhTPLKjHB — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 8, 2023

Aside from Buffalo, NY and Caribou, ME, snowfall totals are down across the eastern United States, per NWS. Showers are in the forecast for NYC today, but they'll be rain showers, not snow showers, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

This year began with the city's second mildest start to the year since the 1860s. It took until January 14 for Central Park to even reach the freezing mark in 2023.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out | Central Park in the snow on January 30, 2022.

Is it ever going to snow in NYC this year?

Well, it's hard to say. The Weather Channel predicts rain and snow showers in Manhattan on Thursday, January 26 and Monday, January 30.

Meanwhile, the Farmer's Almanac predicted a snowy winter for our region. Specifically, The Almanac forecasts a snowstorm on January 29-31 with more snow to come in February.

So either the snow is coming later or the Almanac had an off year.

What's up with so little snowfall in NYC?

Two main reasons: Climate change and la niña, NBC New York explained. Basically, temperatures are rising globally and that means less snow. Plus, the wind pattern la niña tends to usher in warmer winters on the east coast.