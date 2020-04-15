Watch heartwarming videos of recovered patients leaving NYC hospitals to applause

Hospitals around New York are applauding, playing music and even dancing when they discharge recovered patients.

It's a harrowing situation at many ERs—nearly 30,000 people have been hospitalized—so when a patient leaves with a cleaner bill of health, it's truly a cause for celebration.

A handful of NYC hospitals have posted videos of patients leaving through their doors to applause and music, and it is undeniably uplifting to see some actually good news.

Mount Sinai Morningside

Mount Sinai has released more than 200 patients to date. It has what it calls a "Pause and Applause" program, where the staff celebrates (applauds) the patients they discharge and reflects (pauses) upon the lives they've lost and the lives they've yet to save, according to an Instagram post.

A video shows a patient being rolled out of the building to applause.

New York-Presbyterian Queens

New York-Presbyterian Queens actually plays Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ throughout the hospital each time a patient is released and on the road to recovery.

It's video shows patients in wheelchairs being escorted toward the doors to cheering as the song blasts.

Richmond University Medical Center

Staff at Staten Island's Richmond University Medical Center claps as a young patient leaves the ward in this video.

Northern Westchester Hospital

This hospital plays The Beatles' Here Comes the Sun each time someone leaves (a program called "Code Sun"), including 88-year-old Rita Rooney. If this video doesn't make you tear up, we don't know what will.

