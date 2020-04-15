Watch heartwarming videos of recovered patients leaving NYC hospitals to applause

Hospitals around New York are applauding, playing music and even dancing when they discharge recovered patients.
It's a harrowing situation at many ERs—nearly 30,000 people have been hospitalized—so when a patient leaves with a cleaner bill of health, it's truly a cause for celebration.
A handful of NYC hospitals have posted videos of patients leaving through their doors to applause and music, and it is undeniably uplifting to see some actually good news.
Mount Sinai Morningside
Mount Sinai has released more than 200 patients to date. It has what it calls a "Pause and Applause" program, where the staff celebrates (applauds) the patients they discharge and reflects (pauses) upon the lives they've lost and the lives they've yet to save, according to an Instagram post.
A video shows a patient being rolled out of the building to applause.
View this post on Instagram
Today, staff gathered in the lobby to celebrate COVID-19 positive patients being discharged from our hospital (a growing number every day!). - This is part of our new “Pause and Applause” program at Mount Sinai Morningside, where we celebrate (applaud) the COVID-19 positive patients we are able to discharge and to take time to reflect (pause) upon the lives we have lost, and the lives we have yet to save. - To date, we have discharged 219 patients to other sites to convalesce or home to their loved ones. - 📷 @legallymaxed - - - - - - #celebration #hero #covidfree #discharged #dischargeday #thankyou #applause #congratulations #congrats #patient #patientcare #celebratelife #celebrateothers #success #morningsideheights #morningside #morningsidenyc #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #covid19 #covid #coronavirus #staysafe #healthcare #healthcareheroes #heroes #hospital #harlem #westharlem
New York-Presbyterian Queens
New York-Presbyterian Queens actually plays Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ throughout the hospital each time a patient is released and on the road to recovery.
It's video shows patients in wheelchairs being escorted toward the doors to cheering as the song blasts.
View this post on Instagram
As a message of hope during these challenging times, #NYPQueens plays Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” throughout the hospital each time a #COVID19 patient is discharged and on the road to recovery. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The courage and perseverance of our patients, with the help of our #NYPHeroes, serve as an important reminder of the resilience of the human spirit as we overcome this battle together. Click the link in our bio to learn more from @goodmorningamerica.
Richmond University Medical Center
Staff at Staten Island's Richmond University Medical Center claps as a young patient leaves the ward in this video.
Northern Westchester Hospital
This hospital plays The Beatles' Here Comes the Sun each time someone leaves (a program called "Code Sun"), including 88-year-old Rita Rooney. If this video doesn't make you tear up, we don't know what will.
View this post on Instagram
Here Comes the Sun! Every person who leaves the hospital is a win and celebrated by our staff. We play “Here Comes the Sun” over the loudspeaker each time. Today we heard the beloved #Beatles song a lot, sounding sweeter each time. Including for 80+ year old Rita shown here. . . . #codesun #nwhstrong #covid_19 #inthistogether
Most popular on Time Out
- Noise complaints are way up now that New Yorkers are working from home
- This drone-shot video provides a breathtaking aerial view of an empty NYC
- New York’s top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week
- The best live theater to stream online today