Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Watch heartwarming videos of recovered patients leaving NYC hospitals to applause
News / City Life

Watch heartwarming videos of recovered patients leaving NYC hospitals to applause

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Wednesday April 15 2020, 1:20pm

Nurses clapping
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hospitals around New York are applauding, playing music and even dancing when they discharge recovered patients.

It's a harrowing situation at many ERs—nearly 30,000 people have been hospitalized—so when a patient leaves with a cleaner bill of health, it's truly a cause for celebration.

A handful of NYC hospitals have posted videos of patients leaving through their doors to applause and music, and it is undeniably uplifting to see some actually good news.

Mount Sinai Morningside

Mount Sinai has released more than 200 patients to date. It has what it calls a "Pause and Applause" program, where the staff celebrates (applauds) the patients they discharge and reflects (pauses) upon the lives they've lost and the lives they've yet to save, according to an Instagram post.

A video shows a patient being rolled out of the building to applause.

View this post on Instagram

Today, staff gathered in the lobby to celebrate COVID-19 positive patients being discharged from our hospital (a growing number every day!). - This is part of our new “Pause and Applause” program at Mount Sinai Morningside, where we celebrate (applaud) the COVID-19 positive patients we are able to discharge and to take time to reflect (pause) upon the lives we have lost, and the lives we have yet to save. - To date, we have discharged 219 patients to other sites to convalesce or home to their loved ones. - 📷 @legallymaxed - - - - - - #celebration #hero #covidfree #discharged #dischargeday #thankyou #applause #congratulations #congrats #patient #patientcare #celebratelife #celebrateothers #success #morningsideheights #morningside #morningsidenyc #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #covid19 #covid #coronavirus #staysafe #healthcare #healthcareheroes #heroes #hospital #harlem #westharlem

A post shared by Mount Sinai Morningside (@mountsinaimorningside) on

 

New York-Presbyterian Queens

New York-Presbyterian Queens actually plays Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ throughout the hospital each time a patient is released and on the road to recovery.

It's video shows patients in wheelchairs being escorted toward the doors to cheering as the song blasts.

 

Richmond University Medical Center

Staff at Staten Island's Richmond University Medical Center claps as a young patient leaves the ward in this video.

 

Northern Westchester Hospital 

This hospital plays The Beatles' Here Comes the Sun each time someone leaves (a program called "Code Sun"), including 88-year-old Rita Rooney. If this video doesn't make you tear up, we don't know what will.

 

Most popular on Time Out

- Noise complaints are way up now that New Yorkers are working from home
- This drone-shot video provides a breathtaking aerial view of an empty NYC
- New York’s top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week
- The best live theater to stream online today

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news