Watch SNL cast members perform to support the ACLU

Some of our favorite comics are taking over the Town Hall on December 18 to support the vital work of the ACLU—American Civil Liberties Union—as it faces battles over net neutrality, immigrants' rights and employment protection for LGBTQ Americans.

John Early—formerly of Showgasm, currently killing it on Search Party—sets a droll tone as host of the night and welcomes Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong and Kyle Mooney, along with recent alumna Vanessa Bayer, to the stage. Other attendees include SNL writers Jeremy Beiler and Julio Torres, the wonderfully deranged Jon Glaser and musical guest Robbie Fulks.

Tickets range from $30 to $60, and 100 percent of proceeds benefit the ACLU. You can buy ’em here.

