We can't believe its...FabaButter?

What the hell is FabaButter? We don't blame you for having no idea. The dairy-free product, made by a new Brooklyn company called Fora Foods, hasn't been released on store shelves yet, but it's already made a quiet debut at some of our favorite restaurants. It's made with coconut fat and aquafaba (that juice in canned chickpeas) for mouthfeel and emulsion. The vegan butter alternative is also more environmentally-friendly especially because aquafaba is a by-product that's often washed down the drain. Chefs like Michelin-star recipient Brad Farmerie at Saxon + Parole uses Fora Foods in the vegan pavlova, arancini, rilletes, and Garden Charcuterie plate. At Maman, fababutter is in the gooey chocolate chip cookies stuffed with macadamia nuts and pretzels it has come to be known for. At Petee's Pie, it's in a vegan apple pie. But if you're looking to get your hands on some for your morning toast, it'll be awhile. For now, take pride in knowing the secret ingredient that's growing in New York's plant-based dining scene.

