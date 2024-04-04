What time is the solar eclipse in NYC on April 8? Path and peak times, explained

The upcoming solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event. The next time a solar eclipse will grace the skies over the continental U.S. is 2044, but the next time you'll see a total solar eclipse in New York will be 2079. That's why you really don't want to miss it.

So when exactly is it? With help from Bill Nye and other science experts, we've got the details on how to safely see this solar spectacle.

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The total solar eclipse is during the afternoon on Monday, April 8, 2024. Tell your boss you need to step away for the afternoon—feel free to use this article as your excuse.

What time will the eclipse happen in NYC?

In terms of exact timing, totality varies from place to place.

For New York City, we’ll be able to see the Moon cover up to 90 percent of the Sun at 3:25pm, NASA explains. Skies here will start to darken around 2:51pm and will start lightening once again by 3:58pm. Set an alarm so you don't miss it!

As for the Buffalo area, the partial eclipse will begin around 2:04pm, with totality running from 3:18pm-3:22pm. Rochester follows just a few minutes behind with totality around 3:20pm.

NASA's got a chart with exact timings here. You can input your ZIP code to find out totality times near you.

Where's best to watch?

Grab your special eclipse glasses and get outside!

New York City isn't in the path of totality, but we'll still see 90 percent coverage. There are more than a dozen eclipse events happening in New York City at gardens, parks, and museums. Here's our full list of eclipse events in the city.

If you want to experience the eclipse to its fullest, you'll have to head outside of the city. Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse are prime viewing locations, as they'll be in the path of totality and they're planning lots of fun events.

What happens during a solar eclipse?

During this celestial spectacle, the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun, NASA explains. It's a rare event that you won't want to miss.

The sky will darken like it's dawn or dusk and cast lots of freaky shadows. It makes for a trippy few moments until the afternoon light returns once again. During the eclipse, nocturnal wildlife sometimes wakes up, thinking that it's nighttime, and non-nocturnal wildlife might think it's time for sleep.

How can I stay safe during an eclipse?

No matter where you experience the eclipse, the most important thing is to keep your eyes safe. NASA has all the intel on exactly what you'll need to stay safe.

Per NASA: "You must look through safe solar viewing glasses ('eclipse glasses') or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun."

