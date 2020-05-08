When will stores reopen in NYC? In-person shopping is going to look very different

While many stores are currently closed in NYC, there will come a time when New Yorkers will want to get shopping again.

Thinking to the future, Time Out New York reached out to shop owners and employees across the five boroughs, to get a feel for when they think they'll reopen and what the new normal for shopping may look like.

Governor Cuomo has indicated restrictions could continue for weeks from now, into the summer. The general consensus from shops was that opening retail doors by the end of May isn't something they're anticipating—like one of the city's most beloved record stores, A-1 Record Shop. A longtime staffer there says, "We’re not very optimistic about opening up our doors again in May, and we're fully closed right now."

While there's bound to be lasting changes in the retail landscape, and some boutiques may be forced to shutter their doors permanently due to financial strains, many are brainstorming how their business models can operate under these new circumstances. First, shops are preparing for the day the city allows them to open their doors. From there, Cuomo has made it clear that businesses wanting to restart work would individually need to develop their own plans for their reopening, including enforcing social distancing between employees and customers. But questions remain: Will folks still be able to try on clothes in a fitting-room? Will there be no-touching merchandise policies? Will retail stores stick to curbside pick-up only? Will people shop in timed shifts?

Shopping is often an unhurried activity that usually holds no timeline. On a Saturday, New Yorkers may spend hours strolling neighborhoods and popping in and out of candle stores, clothing stores, record shops and book stores, looking for something to purchase. Many look forward to peering around glittering showroom floors, rummaging through one-of-a-kind vintage knickknacks, or meeting up with a friend just to find something enticing to wear to a dinner that night. In-person shopping is as much about the experience, as it is about what you find.

Many shops have been relying on selling inventory online for curbside pickups and home deliveries like Lower East Side design haven Coming Soon. They will also arrange shopping by appointments for customers wanting to stop by their Orchard Street and Allen Street locations. Williamsburg-based design home goods and furniture store Home Union will also arrange appointment-only visits and has a highly active remote business through their Instagram account. Home Union posts high-priced vintage items daily to their 95,000 followers, allowing shoppers to buy via direct message and email.

Other New York retailers take pride in their in-person experiences—and for some local shops, photographing inventory for online or social media only, just isn't as practical.

Feng Sway, a gift-shop oasis in Greenpoint that's wall to wall with kooky vintage clothing like silk kimonos and chain halter tops, antique furniture, eclectic objects and exotic plants, has that exact fear. "One of our biggest call to action at the store is the environment," says Feng Sway honcho Kate Lauter. "It just can’t be reproduced online and it's hard to even photograph because there’s so much going on, and so much to find in every corner. In person, it has a specific effect, so this [situation] is truly a bummer. But, we have already been thinking about reducing the quantity of merchandize we have on our floor, so we can further open up the space and create more room for safe social distancing sometime soon.”

Plenty of retail shopping experiences also require a lot of touching of floor merchandise to find what you want. Think of a bookstore trip to McNally Jackson or The Strand. You usually check every categorized section, pick up a book, read the back sleeve, pick up another, place it back down and so forth.

At Brooklyn's Spoonbill & Sugartown Books, they've already punched numbers to come up with a social distancing strategy. "Based on our square footage of 1,200 square feet, we feel letting in 10 people at a time is the magic number to satisfy social distancing requirements, which includes two Spoonbill staff," owner Jonas Kyle told us. Kyle is thinking of setting up a light stand outside the store that shines green when capacity has not been reached yet, and red when it has. Disposable gloves will be available inside, and customers will be need to wear masks. While closed, Spoonbill has also started doing curbside purchases, where they leave books outside and have folks pay by Venmo or PayPal.

Similar to shopping a bookstore, browsing a record shop for new gems to add to your music arsenal is also hands-on.

A1 Record Shop veterans Shef and Jeremy, who have manned the shop for over 15 years, are already planning one way to provide customers with a similar record shop experience in this new normal—whether folks are physically coming inside the store or not this summer. "Sifting through inventory in a record store is really what is enjoyable about record shopping for a lot of people. So, we're wanting to create record starter packs, to keep that element of surprise. It would be, say, 50 disco records for 100 bucks, with packs across all genres. A starter pack for classic soul, another for new wave, golden era hip hop, classic rock and so on. It's a way you can still buy blindly for a cheap rate, and it gives people a chance to sift through a bag of things they might not already know."

Then, there's the question of foot traffic. In a city built on tourism, will there be a decline in shoppers?

"What we're really concerned about, and I’m sure other shops are too, is lack of tourism this year,” explains Shef of A1 Record Shop. "I would imagine in the coming month there’s going to be [way less] tourism in New York. For us, the public demand for music is still going to be there, especially if people are spending more time inside, but while we’re going to continue working on new ways of staying in the mix, the reality is there’s going to be a lot of less people shopping in person.”

