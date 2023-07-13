Where to get free fries in NYC for National French Fry Day

It's one of our favorite holidays of the year: National French Fry Day is back again on Thursday, July 13 and to commemorate the affair, a bunch of fast-food chains are offering fry freebies and specials (which are, thankfully, a lot more budget-friendly than the world's most expensive French fries from Serendipity3 during last year's festivities).

RECOMMENDED: The best French fries in NYC, including Balthazar and Mile End

There are numerous ways to get your hands on the gratis frites during Thursday's celebrations, so here's a breakdown of some of the most popular fast-casual spots participating in the foodie holiday:

McDonald's: Customers throughout the U.S. can get a free order of the chain's famously salty fries in any size via the McDonald’s app. The offer is limited to one per customer and there is no purchase necessary to partake in the deal at participating locations.

Burger King: Members of BK's Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free order of fries of any size with any purchase via the app or at BK.com.

Wendy's: Between Thursday, July 13 and Sunday, July 16, Wendy's customers can snag free fresh-cut fries of any size with any in-app purchase at participating locations. To redeem the one-time-only deal, the offer must be applied through a mobile order, at the drive-thru or scanned in-restaurant; it is not applicable to delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app or website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy's 🍔 (@wendys)

White Castle: The square-patty slider chain is doling out BOGO digital coupons for customers on July 13, good for a buy-one-get-one-free small fries. The deal cannot be combined with any other offer, can only be used by one customer per visit and is not applicable to delivery orders.

Smashburger: The "better burger" restaurant is offering free fries with any purchase, including sweet potato fries and the brand's signature Smashfries (fried spuds tossed in garlic, rosemary and olive oil). The offer requires no minimum purchase and can be redeemed in-store or digitally on the Smashburger website or app using the code "FRIES."

Hooter's: Sick of regular old frites? When you dine at the "breastaurant" chain on Thursday, you can get free curly fries, waffle fries or tater tots with any entrée purchased.