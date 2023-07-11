Where to get free ice cream for National Ice Cream Day

Butterbeer ice cream is about to apparate in your mouth. For free!

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, the Harry Potter New York flagship store is inviting anyone who wants to cool off to the shop, where a custom ice cream truck will be parked outside. Hop in line for a scoop of free butterbeer ice cream, a magical butterscotch-inspired treat that’s 100% muggle friendly.

Can’t make it to the shop? The Butterbeer ice cream truck will be driving throughout the city all of Sunday, so follow the @HarryPotterNY Instagram for updates on where you can find the complimentary treats throughout the day. The roving nature of the truck should hopefully prevent excruciatingly long lines, but waiting in line for a free dessert with fellow Potterheads isn’t the worst way to spend a weekend afternoon.

Photograph: courtesy of Harry Potter New York

For Potterheads interested in more magical experiences, the Harry Potter: The Exhibition at 50 West 34th Street offers interactive elements to transport you to Hogwarts via 10 themed areas and beyond. Take a look at props and costumes from the movies, relax at a table in the Great Hall under floating candles, watch the moving paintings and more.

And if you want more celebratory free ice cream, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is teaming up with Mikey Cole of Mikey Likes It Ice Cream to give out free CrazyShakes at Black Tap 35th starting at 10:30am. A limited-edition “Blueberry Lemon Corn CakeShake" using seasonal summer ingredients and a specialty crafted ice cream by Mikey will be offered while supplies last.

Photograph: courtesy of Tipsy Scoop | Tipsy Scoop’s Jackson Morgan banana cream and whiskey ice cream

Need a buzz with your ice cream? Tipsy Scoop is giving away free scoops, too. It’s partnered with Jackson Morgan Southern Cream to give away free scoops of its new Banana Cream & Whiskey ice cream to the first 25 customers at every location on Sunday: 217 East 26th (Manhattan), 270 Metropolitan Ave. (Brooklyn) and 891 West Beech (Long Beach)

Alternatively, if you’re looking to be a big spender on this national holiday, the Upper East Side's Serendipity3 has the special for you. An “All About the Benjamins $100 Sundae” features a “Benjamin’s Portion” of 12 scoops of ice cream in nine flavors including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butter pecan, birthday cake, cookies & cream, mint chocolate chip, chocolate peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie dough in a huge 100-ounce footed goblet. The sundae is covered with hot fudge, peanut butter topping, mini chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, caramel sauce, maple walnut topping, crushed Oreos, and a giant cloud of green glittered whipped cream, and topped with edible $100 bills. It costs $100 and will only be available on July 16.