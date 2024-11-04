Who were the fastest celebrities in the 2024 NYC Marathon?

On a crisp fall day yesterday, 55,646 people thundered across the finish line of the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon. Simply crossing the finish line—no matter how long is takes—is a feat. The grit, endurance and stamina (both physical and mental) required to run 26.2 miles across the five boroughs cannot be underestimated. Among those raising money for charities, chasing personal goals and having a ton of fun in this citywide party were a few familiar faces from stage and screen.

So now that the gel packs have been swept from the streets, the sneakers have been unlaced and the signs put away for another year, we're taking a moment to reflect on the race times for the celebrities who ran the marathon. Below is the full list of celebrities who participated in the marathon with their run times; it's all organized by speed. Our kudos to all who ran!

How fast did celebrities run the NYC Marathon 2024?

Oz Pearlman: 2 hours, 41 minutes

The mentalist and mindreader can also run the wind. Oz Pearlman, star of NBC show Oz Knows and an America’s Got Talent finalist finished the race at just 2 hours, 41 minutes.

Casey Neistat: 2 hours, 57 minutes

Famed YouTube blogger Casey Neistat hit his goal of running the NYC Marathon in under three hours! He had a strict "no waving" policy as a way to conserve his energy, and apparently it worked. His race wasn't without surprising challenges, though, as his running coach Roberto Mandje tripped over a cart someone was pushing across the street, bruising his ribs and leg bone. Nevertheless, Neistat continued on without him keeping pace at a 6:47 minute/mile—that's fast! His race supported Project Healthy Minds.

Matt James: 3 hours

Coming in at exactly three hours was former NCAA football player Matt James. He's best known for being the first Black male lead for The Bachelor.

Zac Clark: 3 hours, 16 minutes

Zac Clark of The Bachelorette finished the race in just over three hours.

Jack Coyne: 3 hours, 33 minutes

Time Out cover star Jack Coyne completed the race with a pace of about 8 minutes/mile. The brain behind Public Opinion, the delightful street-side trivia gameshow, described his marathon preparation as "a very life affirming thing." If you want to hit the road like Jack, here are his favorite quick-serve spots around the city.

Karen Sarahi Gonzalez: 3 hours, 37 minutes

Leading the pack for celebrity women, the popular beauty influencer and entrepreneur on Team Maybelline completed the race in just over 3.5 hours.

Claire Holt: 3 hours, 42 minutes

Fellow Team Maybelline's Claire Holt was just a few steps behind her at 3 hours, 42 minutes. Holt played Emma Gilbert in the fantasy series H₂O: Just Add Water.

Katherine Morikawa: 3 hours, 43 minutes

The athlete and influencer (she's the wife of professional golfer Collin Morikawa) supported St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital with her race.

Carrie St. Louis: 3 hours, 43 minutes

Also coming in 3 hours, 43 minutes was Carrie St. Louis. On the stage, she's portrayed Glinda in Wicked, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and Rose in Titanique. The actress said on Instagram that she beat her goal time—hooray!

Jennifer Connelly: 3 hours, 45 minutes

Actress Jennifer Connelly completed the race in 3 hours, 45 minutes, and she raised money for cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Huge cheers for that.

Sebastián Yatra: 3 hours, 48 minutes

The mega popular Colombian singer supported Keep a Child Alive with his marathon run. As he wrote on Instagram, "THANK YOU to all who supported me on the street of NYC and to those who lived this challenge with me and to @keepachildalive for giving me such a beautiful reason to run!!!!"

Peter Weber: 3 hours, 58 minutes

Bachelor star Peter Weber wrapped up at just under four hours.

Randall Park: 4 hours, 16 minutes

The actor best known for his role as Louis Huang in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat clocked in at just over four hours.

Vinny Guadagnino: 4 hours, 19 minutes

Remember Vinny from Jersey Shore? Here's his pace.

Jacob Soboroff: 4 hours, 26 minutes

The NBC News Political and National Correspondent made his first marathon attempt "to warm up for Election Day coverage," as he joked on Instagram. He's now heading to Philadelphia; no rest for him this election week!

Greg Rikaart: 4 hours, 33 minutes

The soap opera actor plays Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless and played Leo Stark on Days Of Our Lives. He ran for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Tayshia Adams: 4 hours, 39 minutes

The Bachelorette contestant turned TV personality ran with Team Maybelline.

Amy Robach: 4 hours, 41 minutes

She's used to running interviews on 20/20 and Good Morning America, but this Sunday, Amy Robach ran the marathon course.

TJ Holmes: 4 hours, 41 minutes

The broadcast personality who became popular on CNN was on the course, too.

Jaeki Cho: 4 hours, 52 minutes

Content creator Jaeki Cho of Righteous Eats ran the marathon—and we hope he had an excellent meal afterwards.

Phoebe Robinson: 6 hours, 6 minutes

You may know her from her stand-up comedy, her acting, or as the co-star of the hit podcast turned HBO series 2 Dope Queens. And now you know her as a marathon runner.

Haley Kalil: 7 hours, 6 minutes

Model Haley Kalil, whose hilarious Instagram describes herself as "Just a sarcastic gal in NY" is running with Team Maybelline. She posted a video of herself at mile 19 saying, "my legs are going to fall off. I hate it."

Nev Schulman: Not listed in NYRR records

The host of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, Schulman suffered a major bike accident earlier this year and broke his neck. He completed the race as a guide for a blind runner.

Joe Amabile: No finish time listed

Sadly, Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette got sick and wasn't able to run the marathon as he had hoped.