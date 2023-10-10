Cheers to this news: Women-owned brewery Talea Beer Co. is opening two new taprooms in Manhattan.

Talea’s West Village location is set to open on Friday, October 13, with a Bryant Park location to follow in December. These openings will double the footprint of the brewery, which currently operates taprooms in Williamsburg and Cobble Hill. In addition to the sour and fruit-forward beers the brewery is known for, both spaces will offer an all-day experience with espresso, light bites, wine, cocktails, non-alcoholic options and free wifi.

Founded in 2019 by LeAnn Darland and Tara Hankinson (they're the 'Ta' and 'Lea' in the name), the brewery known for its sour and fruit-forward beers has always been committed to promoting inclusivity and community in their colorful spaces. The new locations will be no exception.

Photograph: Courtesy of TALEA | A sneak peek inside the West Village location.

Talea West Village will be located on historic Christopher Street, the oldest street in the West Village and a major part of New York’s LGBTQ+ history. The building at 102 Christopher Street is designed as a modern-day saloon with exposed brick, brass accents and mango-colored tiles. Find "The Snug" tucked in the back of the taproom. It's inspired by women's spaces in historical speakeasies and saloons, offering a secret spot for women to gather and drink during Prohibition.

To celebrate the opening, Talea partnered with neighborhood mainstays to create the West Village Flight. Beers include Dante’s Fluffy, a fruity sour in partnership with famed cocktail bar Dante; Don Angie Lasagna Lager, a savory beer inspired by the restaurant’s lasagna; Magnolia Bakery’s Pumpkin Pudding Ale perfect for fall; and The Village Hazy IPA a session IPA dedicated to The Center, an LGBT community center.

Photograph: Courtesy of TALEA | The new West Village location.

As for the Bryant Park taproom, expect a cheery and colorful space to brighten up midtown. When it opens this winter, it’ll be located on the ground floor of the Park Terrace Hotel at 22 West 40th Street and across from the park itself.

For both Manhattan openings, Talea worked with all-female teams on the design and construction. Woman- and minority-owned architecture and design firm Alda Ly Architecture spearheaded architecture and interior design, while women-owned contracting firm Aerial Design + Build led construction.

"As two women leading a company in a male-dominated field, we make a pointed effort to highlight other female voices within our community in New York, the beer industry and beyond," Darland said in a press release. "We want to ensure our mission of inclusivity and challenging perceptions translates to the consumer side, creating space and support for everyone to feel welcome."

This isn’t Talea’s first foray into Manhattan. The brewery previously operated a Grand Central pop-up location, which is now closed.

In addition to stopping by the taprooms, Talea beer is available at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and at bars and restaurants across the city.