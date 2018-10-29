World's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant opens second NYC location today

Tim Ho Wan, the uber popular Hong Kong dim sum joint, officially opens its second New York City location in Hell’s Kitchen (610 9th Avenue) today.

Tim Ho Wan has received a bunch of international hype throughout the years as it was dubbed the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant in the world a year after it opened in 2009 and subsequently earned one star. The first NYC location launched in the East Village in 2016 to very long lines, serving its signature baked BBQ pork buns, steamed shrimp dumplings and pan-fried turnip cakes, all priced in the single digits.

The new location will serve these specials from head chef Yinghui Zhou, in a space inspired by 17th-century French salons, with Chinese accents like an embedded bamboo steamer and the Tim How Wan dragon logo.

The restaurant officially opens today, but block out several hours of your day if you're heading over. Like anything in New York that's good and cheap, there will be plenty a'waiting.

Photograph: Cayla Zahoran

Photograph: Cayla Zahoran