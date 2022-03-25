The 13 best dim sum spots in NYC

Feast on the best dim sum in NYC at these spots offering soup dumplings, egg tarts, steam buns and more.

On a Sunday morning, duck from a Chinatown street into a bustling dim sum parlor, where carts clatter over the din of conversations in many languages. Steamer baskets reveal glistening dumplings and tender pork buns; the meal spills into the afternoon as the food just keeps on rolling from the kitchen.



The New York City dim sum scene offers some of the best ways to spend an afternoon with friends, including the world’s most inexpensive Michelin-starred restaurant.

While the pandemic shuttered a few of NYC’s favorite dim sum spots, we’re lucky enough to get to spend Sunday afternoons slurping down har gow again. While Manhattan’s Chinese restaurants might be your first thought for dim sum, don’t sleep on Flushing or Sunset Park’s Chinatowns. Many spots order takeout and delivery, if that’s your thing, but we believe that dim sum is one of the few things worth putting on pants for.

