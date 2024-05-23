Yes, that's hail pouring down in NYC right now

We thought it was going to be sunny and warm today.

In true New York fashion, the weather just unexpectedly turned... very weird?

Despite local forecasts predicting highs in the 70s and eternal sunshine today through the upcoming holiday weekend, the sky in the New York area just turned a light shade of black while rain and, yes, hail, started pouring down on confused New Yorkers. It's also very windy out there.

Before you start despairing: forecasters are warning that the very worst part of the storm will take place between right now and 1pm. It's pretty bad at the moment, so try to stay indoors if you can—perhaps dreaming of better weather days that are actually not that far away.

Although a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Manhattan and parts of Long Island earlier this hour, things should be looking better by the early afternoon. Don't rule out the chance of a few storms this evening as well.

This Memorial Day weekend, though, will likely be a (mostly) beautiful one: according to the National Weather Service, today's rain will give way to a dry Friday with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Saturday will be a bit colder, perhaps in the high 70s, with a low chance of rain—same with Sunday.

On Monday, the actual holiday, expect to frolic in shorts—temperatures will reach about 75 degrees—but perhaps carry an umbrella with you as meteorologists are warning about a slight chance of rain.

While you're hiding from today's surprisingly wet weather, you might want to start planning the upcoming weekend. To that intent, check out our list of best Memorial Day weekend events in NYC. Enjoy the time off!